When Babaginda Came To Power, Nigerians Rejoiced, But After Some Time, They Started Crying – Frank Kokori

A leader from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, has reacted as some people rejoiced after the military junta took over in Niger.

The recent events in Niger Republic have generated a range of reactions from various individuals and groups globally.

According to a report by The Sun paper, Chief Frank Kokori shared in an exclusive interview, stating, “It’s essential to reject every coup; there is no lesson to gain from such situations. Supporting any coup is unacceptable. That the people of Niger Republic are now rejoicing over the coup is not a new thing; it is normal”

He added; “When Babaginda came to power, Nigerians rejoiced and supported him, but after some time, they started crying. You don’t challenge them because if you do, they will kill you, and they don’t obey court orders.”

