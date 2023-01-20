When Atiku Was Saying He’s The Stepping Stone For Igbo Presidency, Igbo People Were There-Prof Nwosu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A parasitologist, administrator and politician, Prof Nwosu in an interview has reacted Abubakar Atiku’s speech, where he said that he is the stepping stone for Igbo Presidency. According to him, it is an insult to us (the igbos) when Atiku said he is the stepping stone for Igbo Presidency, adding that he will never accept to a junior NIgerian

Speaking during the interview, Prof Nwosu said “For me, I would never accept to be a junior Nigerian. There are no senior and junior Nigerians and certainly the Igbo can’t be junior Nigerians. That is what is inviting the insults, that “I am your stepping stone for presidency, then when I finish, I will give you.” This was repeated by Bola Tinubu in Enugu and not just Atiku. It was said in the face of Igbo people and no one could say no”

