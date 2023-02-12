When Atiku said it was the turn of the north in 2015, why is it the turn of the north in 2023— Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi’s presidential running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed asked that when in 2019 the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said that it was the turn of the north, why is it the turn of the north again in 2023.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed asked the rhetorical question during “Panel session on big ideas” program organised by the Labour party and he was talking about why Labour Party realistically accruing to him is the only party that stands a chance of winning the presidential race in this coming election.

Datti Baba-Ahmed began by saying that realistically speaking, out of 18 political parties running for presidency, 15 parties are hardly anywhere to be seen, and out of the 3 that are left, 2 of them have misconfigured themselves.

Datti then quote MKO Abiola as saying, “You can not ease in the well and drink from it,”

He relates that why “Emilokan” is not the vice president today in Nigeria is because what they are trying to make work now does not work in 2015, there is no way on earth it is going to also work now.

” Yes APC is on the ballot, politically speaking APC is not contesting, they are wasting our time…”

However, he said the case is similar to the other party (PDP) when their principal, (Atiku Abubakar) said ” It was the turn of the north in 2015, why is it the turn of the north in 2023. Remember I am a proud respectful Northerners and I wish is the turn of the north but it is not.”

Datti then said that only one party is left, waiting to be declared winner and that is Labour Party.

