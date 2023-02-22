This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When ASUU Was On Strike For 8 Months, No APC Governor Protested Or Complained – Phrank Shuaibu

Speaking on Arise Television News on Tuesday, 21st of February 2023, the Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign council, Phrank Shuaibu has said that the APC Governors complaining to the President about the naira policy are only doing so for selfish interest.

Photo: Phrank Shuaibu.

Shuaibu said that students were at home for several months during the ASUU Strike and none of these Governors complained about it. He alleged that those complaining have stockpiled money in their houses to buy votes during the election.

He further mentioned that none of the Governors truly loves Nigerians or is speaking for them in regard to the naira policy.

In his words, he said: “When ASUU was on strike for 8 months, you did not see an APC Governor protest. You did not hear them complain to Mr President that the children are at home. So, today they can not turn around to say that they are talking for the masses.”

” I remember vividly when this monetary policy came up, the candidate of the APC, in Abeokuta, said that the policy was designed to stop him. So it was about him. Later on, he capitulated and said that it is about Nigerians, that Nigerians are suffering. Nigerians are smarter now.”

“They have stockpiled funds they want to use to buy votes. After impoverishing the people, they will now turn around to use the same money they have stockpiled to bribe people to vote for them and they know the President and his team are saying they want a free and fair election. I want somebody of proven character and leadership to succeed me.”

Watch video below.

