When Asiwaju’s Missile Hits Aso Rock, He Will Say His Target Was Zuma Rock – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has a unique style of firing missiles at Aso Rock. Sani said when the missile hits the rock, the candidate will say Zuma Rock was his target.

Sani said this a few hours after Tinubu campaigned in Cross River State, where he lamented the high cost of living in the country.

Tinubu said, “They took the dollar from N200 to N800.” The presidential candidate didn’t clarify who he was referring to.

A few days ago, Tinubu also alleged that some people are trying to sabotage his chances of winning the election.

He said the lingering fuel scarcity and the redesigning of naira notes can’t stop him from winning the upcoming election.

The statement was interpreted by his opponents as an attack on the current administration. Tinubu, on the other hand, said he was referring to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In reaction to the development, Shehu Sani said, “Asiwaju has a unique style of firing missile at Aso Rock; when it hits the rock, he will say his target was Zuma Rock.”

