Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, a renowned lawyer representing Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate has said that Nigeria should refrain from speaking about democracy when other nations discuss it. Okutepa’s vocal nature regarding the nation’s situation is well-known, and he continues to share his thoughts on the matter.

Okutepa said that Nigeria’s silence on democracy discussions is so due to the country’s history of civilian regimes since 1999. However, he pointed out that despite these transitions, the election results often do not reflect true democratic principles. According to him, Nigerians are demanding the restoration of genuine democracy in the nation. He believes that the concept of democracy has been eroded and replaced with a form of state terrorism, which has affected the nation’s political landscape. Okutepa’s stance highlights the need for a more transparent and fair democratic process in Nigeria. He urges the country to address the discrepancies in its elections to ensure a more representative and democratic government. As a legal representative for Peter Gregory Obi and a prominent figure in the legal field, Okutepa’s statements carry weight and serve as a call to action for the government and citizens alike to address the challenges in the country’s democratic system. His dedication to speaking out on critical issues facing the nation reflects a commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting positive change for the future of Nigeria’s governance.

It is essential for Nigeria to reflect on Okutepa’s words and strive towards restoring faith in its democratic processes, fostering a more inclusive and just society that aligns with true democratic principles. By addressing the concerns raised by its citizens and legal practitioners like Okutepa, Nigeria can work towards a brighter democratic future.

