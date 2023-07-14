When An Igbo Man Dies, The Corpse Should Go Home, But That Is No Longer The Situation- Nwakeaku

Professor Charles Nwakeaku, Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, recently expressed his concerns about the current state of affairs during an interview with Arise . He emphasized that traditionally, when an Igbo man passes away, it has been customary for the corpse to be taken back to their ancestral homeland. However, he noted that this practice has become increasingly difficult due to the prevailing issue of insecurity in the region. He highlighted that the presence of police officers has become ubiquitous as a result of the land being heavily infiltrated.

Professor Nwakeaku lamented the deteriorating security situation, asserting that the region was once known for its relative peace. He explained that in the past, Igbo people had a strong desire to return to their land, even when it was not strictly necessary. However, the ongoing insecurity has disrupted this longstanding tradition. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he called upon the federal government to intervene promptly in order to restore peace and stability to the state.

According to him, “You go to Southeast, you can’t identify any federal government presence, and you see almost every kilometre, sometimes a half kilometre, you see police. Well, our place is like a conquered territory, a police state. As a result of insecurity. It wasn’t like that before. An average Igbo man usually looks forward to going home; it doesn’t matter where he is, but the reverse seems to be the case now, to the extent that some Igbos Bury their dead outside Igbo land. One hall mark of Igbo land is that whenever an Igbo man or woman dies, the corpse should go home, but that is no longer the situation.

The professor took the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the southeast governor and other leaders who have taken it upon themselves to address the security challenges. He commended their dedication and proactive approach in seeking solutions. By highlighting the need for federal intervention and expressing appreciation for the local leaders, Professor Nwakeaku emphasized the urgency of the situation and the collective responsibility required to resolve the security crisis in the region.

( Video Credit: Arise (1:51)

Graciouswriter (

)