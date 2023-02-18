When Abacha Arrested Me, I Told Him It Would Only Take One Bullet To Finish The Job – Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist has revealed what he told the former Military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

According to Chief Adebanjo who spoke in an exclusive interview with the Vanguard paper, he has been arrested and sent to jail multiple times under the previous governments. He also revealed how he was arrested during the Abacha regime and he told the former Head of State that it would take “one single bullet to keep him (Adebanjo) shut forever” but he (Abacha) won’t gain anything from doing that.

In his own words as seen in Vanguard paper report…

They have not yet made good on the damages I won from them in court. My attorney is Olisa Agbakoba. He’s still breathing. They may have given up on me, I believe. ‘The old man is going to pass away soon’… they must be telling themselves this. They have not touched me because of this.”

“But when I was in Abacha’s detention, I told Abacha he was wasting his time, that it would only take one bullet to finish the job. I was 68 years then. I said if you kill me now what are you going to gain. As at that time, I only had my last born who was reading medicine in the university. All others had graduated from the university. I said, don’t waste your time. That was then and I am still alive now.”

(Extract from the Vanguard paper)

AnnSports (

)