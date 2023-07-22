When A Man Loves A Woman, He Will Do Anything To Make Her Happy And Keep Her Safe.

A 56 year old man in Akwa ibom state said he is always intoxicated by the love of his wife and he can do anything to please his wife. He said women need pet and as someone who understands his wife, he goes great lengths to ensure her happiness and well being.

Mr Okoro who made the declaration was speaking at a dinner party organized in honor of his wife after her P,hD programme in the university.

Mr Okoro said when a man is in love with a woman from the bottom of his heart he can go extra miles to ensure she is happy. He made an illustration about many broken homes and blame the couple for lack of understanding .

He emphasized that petting your woman even when she is obviously wrong in some cases is very important. You can politely let her know that she is wrong after you observed that her madness has been drastically reduce to a manageable level.

He man said every human beings has five minutes madness no matter how discipline you are especially when pushed to the wall. It an emotion that is very difficult to contain at first. We only exhibit it differently.

He referred to many women as easy tools of the devil. Some time when you watch their behavior, you can deduce from them that many are spiritual possessed. According to Okoro those that are possessed can be easily identified.

He said one of his friend wife was misbehaving and can fight with her husband 24 hours of the day. Immediately after she finished fighting she will regret and locked herself inside the room and start crying.

This has been a repeated occurrence in her life and he referred the husband through the recommendation of a woman to meet with Dr Divine spiritual home+23481, 2282, 1979 for solution. The Spiritualist was able to detect her problem and he provided a lasting solution to it.

Since her encounter with Dr Divine. she became normal in her behavior. She is now a model in the town where everyone want to emulate. So women naturally need a man that will love them alone. The moment they discovered you are sharing what belong to them with another person. There will not be peace no matter how you try to placate them.

He advised men to be extra careful and highly skillful, if you cannot hold your self. He equally advised women to respect their husband and tolerate them in all circumstances.