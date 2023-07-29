When A Coup Happens, Even Those Who Post On Social Media To Appeal The Mob Will Be In Jail – Festus Keyamo

Former minister of state for labor and employment and the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus keyamo, SAN, has advised those supporting the recent coup that took place in Niger Republic never to imagine it because it is not something that is good

It is no longer news that colonel Abduramane alongside some other millitary men stormed the government house in the country to seize power from president Muhammed Bazoum

The takeover has been at the centre of discussion since it was perpetrated

Keyamo, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page condemned the act and also advised those applauding it

The former minister said that during Millitary regime, no one is spared, not even those who like freedom of expression

He said when a coup happens, even those who want to freely express themselves using the social media will be jailed

Kindly read part of the post that he made

