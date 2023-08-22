Whatsoever You Do In The House, On The Road, Or In Business Places, Do That For God’s Glory-Kumuyi.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on Transformed Living of True Believers as Saints in a Monday Bible Study, the cleric reportedly read from Romans 12:1-2 which says “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

Speaking further he said “Now that you have liberty, you sacrifice every part of your body to please God and not self. You are careful what you touch, what you look at, what you do, etc. You dedicate yourself to live a holy and changed life. You are not to continue doing what you used to do in smaller measures, but to stop doing them altogether in public and private. Your nature and inner man have been changed. Old things have passed away and all things are become new. Everything that happens in your life glorify God. Whatsoever You Do In The House, Office, On The Road, In The Business places you do for God and His glory alone.

