What’s Someone The Age Of Tinubu Doing In Presidential Villa Of A Country Like Nigeria – Chuks Muoma

Former Legal Adviser to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Chairman of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma, questions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pursuit of the presidency, expressing his belief in Nigeria’s best interests. Chief Muoma suggests there’s no need to inquire about Tinubu’s leadership, as it’s evident to all.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Chief Muoma states, “Why is someone Tinubu’s age aspiring to lead Nigeria? Are we seriously considering this?” He believes it would be unfair to the younger generation for someone of Tinubu’s age to vie for the presidency. He asserts his willingness to support eligible young candidates and indirectly criticizes President Tinubu’s administration, citing the insatiable desire for material wealth as a national issue. He questions why President Tinubu seeks Aso Rock and argues that leadership should be entrusted to the younger generation.

Chief Muoma also suggests that the ‘Emilokan’ slogan could have hindered the former Lagos governor from becoming President in a more sensible environment.

