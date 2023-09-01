What’s Happening In Gabon Is Not Democracy When You Have Father And Son Ruling For Over 40yrs -Simeon Reef

Simeon Reef, a Co-Founder of Foremost Magazine, provided his perspective on the political situation in Gabon, asserting that the extended rule of a father and son for over four decades renders the country’s claim to democracy questionable.

During an interview in a video (01:11:00) on AIT’s Kakaaki program, Reef shared his thoughts on the recent military coup in Gabon, drawing parallels with a similar incident that occurred in Niger a month prior.

Reef strongly emphasized that the current situation in Gabon does not align with the core principles of a democratic system, particularly due to the extraordinary duration of power held by a father and son. He also pointed out the imposition of the constitution on the populace, no longer reflecting their genuine choice, which he connected to recent events.

Simeon Reef highlighted the need for African countries to establish robust and trustworthy institutional frameworks for leadership, particularly in light of recent events. He stressed that preserving public confidence in leadership is vital to preventing adverse outcomes.

