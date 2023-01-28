Whatever They Say About Tinubu, Some Other People Have Done Worse And They Were Able To Rule- Dapo Abiodun

As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the executive governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun has said that whatever they said about the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu that some other people have done worse and were able to Rule.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the statement while speaking at the Asiwaju affirmation seminar with the theme “Unlocking economic prosperity for generation next in Ogun state.

According to the statement from Governor Dapo Abiodun, he states that “Whatever they say about Tinubu, some other people have done worse, and they were able to rule. If they say Tinubu is sick, we have had someone that was on the hospital bed, and somebody was campaigning for him, and he became the President, I think Tinubu has invested a lot in the democracy of this country to earn him the leadership.

He also said that It is not enough to hold a seminar for tinubu’s presidential bid but the important thing is to go out there and put our words to action because their activity on Twitter and IG as youth does not count but their PVC with which they will vote is the most important

