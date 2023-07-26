Whatever Stands In Our Way Of Fulfilling The Mandate Of The Great Commission Shall Be Subdued-Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on THE LABOUR FOR THE FLOCK THAT PLEASES GOD in a Tuesday Leadership meeting, the cleric reportedly stated that “Time would fail me to talk of Gideon, Barak, Samson, David, Samuel and the Prophets. Through faith, these men subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, stopped the mouths of lions and obtained the promises. To them, the will of God and their dedication and consecration to Him came first. Foes, despots, and wicked ones in then world never prevented the old-time saints from fulfilling the will of God.

Speaking further he said “They fought and subdued kingdoms and the powers that would have hindered them from the will of God. They subdued fear in their lives and contended with adversaries, fought spiritual enemies and wrought victory. Kingdoms and powers of darkness were subdued. Tyrants, despots, oppressors, fire of Nebuchadnezzar, the den of lions, and persecution will not stop us in Jesus name. This is our chance now, look at this city, state, country and continent. The Bible says go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. Whatever Stands In Our Way Of Fulfilling The Mandate Of The Great Commission Shall Be Subdued and we shall win the world for Christ (Judges 11:33-35). Hold this word in your heart, mention it as you pray: we will subdue this land, and the hearts of the people who commit sin. Saints of old overcame; we shall overcome. Being determined, never to go back on their promises to God helped them to win and have the victory.

Watch The Facebook video Here.

Fast forward video from 40 minutes 12 seconds.

WisdomwiseD (

)