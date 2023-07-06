Whatever Is Due Us In Rivers Should Be Given To Wike Because He Knows Who Worked For Tinubu – Tony Okocha

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, represented by the Amalgamated Bola Tinubu Campaign Council Rivers State, have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider appointing Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, as a minister. They believe that Wike played a significant role in Tinubu’s victory in Rivers State during the presidential election held on February 25th.

The group, led by Chief Tony Okocha, a former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, emphasized that Wike should receive any rewards or benefits meant for the state due to his knowledge of the individuals who contributed to Tinubu’s success. Okocha expressed these sentiments during a recent press conference in Abuja.

According to a report by Vanguard on Wednesday, July 5th, Okocha acknowledged that he could have objected to Wike’s appointment due to his own loyalty to the party, as he remained with the APC when others in the state left. However, he affirmed that Wike deserved recognition for his greater contribution.

