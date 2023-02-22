Whatever happens on Saturday, let’s not lose Our Humanity — Reno Omokri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reno Omokri, who was a special assistant to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has tweeted that the outcome of the 2023 elections should not let people lose their humanity. The 2023 presidential election, which will see Nigeria elect the leader that will lead them for the next four years, will be held on Saturday. Reno Omokri advised that people should not tarnish their identities by losing them because of an election.

In his tweet, the best-selling author wrote, “All identities we have on Earth, including our names, religions, and political affiliations, were given to us here.” by other humans. The only identity you have that was not given to you by other humans is your humanity. Whatever happens on Saturday, let’s not lose that!

See Reno’s tweet below

The tweet points us to the fact that there is no doubt that people’s political views and beliefs are different, but these differences should unite us no matter who wins the election.

TheTirelessWriter (

)