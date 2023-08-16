Whatever Decision Court Takes, It Can’t Bring About National Consensus On February 25 Polls- Osita Chidoka

As the nation anxiously awaits the final verdict to be delivered by the Justice Haruna Tasmmani-led panel of Appeal Court judges presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka has come out to insist that whatever judgment the court reels out, it would not restore the confidence of Nigerians toward the country’s electoral system, especially as it concerns what transpired in the aftermath of the February 25 polls.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ program on Wednesday, August 16, Chidoka, who was also a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, argued that the only way for the Bola Tinubu administration to restore a national consensus on the country’s electoral system, is for it to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to come out and clearly tell Nigerians what transpired during the February 25 presidential election.

He said; “The way he (Tinubu) can bring about a national consensus toward his government, is to go back to the issue that is bothering Nigerians, which is whether our elections are free and fair, and whether this choice was the choice of people. He needs to let INEC make that clarification to Nigerians. Because that consensus, that national uniform attitude that you want from the people, comes from the belief that the electoral process was clear and a winner has emerged from it.

Because, whatever decision the court takes, it can’t bring about the national consensus on the February 25 elections. What will bring it is to answer the pertinent question being asked by Nigerians. INEC said the IREV would work, then why didn’t it work? They told us all the forms will be uploaded, they haven’t done that till date. INEC ought to confidently come out and say that all the Form EC8-A have been uploaded online and people can go and verify. They should be confident enough to ask anybody who finds anything wrong with the uploaded results to come forward. This will win back the confidence of Nigerians that we have a legitimate government in office. “

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 13:54).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)