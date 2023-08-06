Whatever Bala is being investigated For, I believe none involves an attempt to overthrow the govt- Bwala

In a tweet that was made by Mr Daniel Bwala, who happens to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, and one of the official spokepersons to the former presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to release Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While he was talking, he said that since Abdulrasheed Bawa did not make any attempt to overthrow Tinubu’s government, Tinubu should intervene and that, the development of making a suspect a minister and making the EFCC boss a suspect, will eventually kill the institution of the EFCC.

He said, “I appeal to Mr President to intervene in the case involving Abdulrasheed Bwala, the EFCC Chair. Whatever he is being investigated, I believe non involves attempt to over throw the government.”

Further talking, he said, “This pattern of arresting, detaining and humiliating Anti-graft boss whilst the suspects become ministers and lawmakers will eventually kill the very institution of the EFCC”

Moses21 (

)