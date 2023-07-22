Whatever a man dreams, that is what is going around His life – Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he sends an important message to believers which he titled, “Dream Is Life”

He read the book of Isaiah 43:4 which says, “Since thou wast precious in my sight, thou hast been honourable, and I have loved thee: therefore will I give men for thee, and people for thy life.”

He then said, “Dreams are pathways to life, God reveals several things to us through visions, revelation, and dreams. the dream is an uncompleted project or plan, but revelations are already completed activities, and that Is why the dream is very easy to cancel, but the vision is on both sides either completed or uncompleted activities. Whatever a man dreams, that is what is going around that man’s life. treat your dreams very importantly. Treat your dreams with wisdom.”

