As baby starts to get ready for delivery, there’s always a sense of anticipation in the air as labor approaches. But along with the excitement, there’s also plenty of questions. One of them is what your baby’s position in the womb means as labor approaches. When the baby’s position shifts, it can tell you a lot about the progress and the potential for a successful delivery for both mother and child.

Knowing your baby’s position in the weeks leading up to delivery can also help you and your health care team plan for the best birthing outcome. For example, if your baby is in a position called “breech” (meaning that the baby’s buttocks or feet will be the first part of the body to enter the birth canal instead of its head) your doctor can discuss options such as a cesarean delivery that may be the safest delivery option.

Today, healthcare providers utilize various assessments to determine the baby’s position at various stages of the pregnancy. A few of these assessments include the palpation method, external cephalic version (ECV), and ultrasound imaging.

Palpation

According to webmd, The palpation method is the oldest and most common method to determine a baby’s fetal position in the womb. It’s performed during a routine prenatal visit with your healthcare provider. By palpating your abdomen, your healthcare provider can feel the baby’s head, or the side of the baby or bottom of the baby.Your healthcare provider will also search for the baby’s backbone and the baby’s arms and legs and finally, the location of the baby’s presenting body part (the part of the baby’s body that will exit first).

External Cephalic Version (ECV)

External Cephalic Version (ECV) is a method used to manually rotate a fetus from a breech position to a head-down position within the uterus.It is usually done close to the 37th week of pregnancy and performed by a healthcare provider by maneuvering the baby’s position in your uterus. Only a handful of patients are eligible for ECV and it is usually reserved for those at high risk for delivery complications due to their baby’s difficult or precarious position. Potential complications include preterm labor, fetal distress, and maternal hemorrhage, so it’s important to discuss the risks and benefits of ECV with your doctor first.

Ultrasound Imaging

Ultrasound imaging is one of the most common and reliable methods for detecting fetal position in the uterus. Ultrasound has become a routine part of pregnancy care because it can tell us so much about the baby’s growth and development, and fetal position is just one of the things it can tell us. With ultrasound, your doctor can determine if the baby is head down or if any complications are present, and it’s also capable of detecting multiple babies, fetal movements, and even measuring the baby’s size and weight.

Knowing what your baby’s position in the womb means as labor approaches can give you peace of mind and allow you to make informed decisions about your birth plan. Although ultrasound is the most reliable method of determining a baby’s position in the womb, it is important to keep in mind that fetal position can change up until delivery, so regular checkups and assessments with your doctor are definitely recommended. It’s also important to keep in mind that you may not be able to determine your baby’s position on your own. Pregnant women can’t feel the baby’s movements in the uterus past 20 weeks of pregnancy, so you should always seek help from a qualified healthcare provider to be sure.

Ultimately, what your baby’s position in the womb means as labor approaches depends on the baby’s position and each case will be different. In most cases, the baby’s position is head down and ready for labor, and in that case, no intervention is needed and the labor can begin naturally. When the position is not ideal, however, consulting your healthcare provider for the safest possible birthing experience is the best way to go.

