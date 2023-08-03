What You Should Not Do If You Want To Have A Future In This World – Pastor Paul Enenche Reveals

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “Destructive Power Of Negative Character” at August 2023 Preservation/Power Communion (Midweek) Service || Glory Dome, Abuja.

During his sermon he told the story of the Amalekite who claimed that he killed Saul and lost his life on the platform of lies and the creation of false impression. Everybody knows that Saul committed suicide in battle. The Bible said that when the battle was too hot for Saul and he saw that the Philistines were upon him, Saul fell on his sword, pierced himself through with a sword and died. Jonathan his son and all the others with him committed suicide.”

“Then, this Amalekite boy chanced upon Saul and removed the crown of Saul and removed his weapon and came to David thinking that he was bringing David good news, “Saul, your enemy that has been pursuing you is dead, I am the one who killed him. I saw that the battle was too hot for him and I knew he would not survive, so I carried his sword and slew him and now, I have brought his crown and weapon for you”.

However, David as soon as he heard the story, he started crying. 2 Samuel 1:7-11. Who would hear that His enemy who wanted to kill him has died and he will be crying. That was how that man died a needless death at the frequency of lies and false impression. Lie killed him, his tongue killed. Proverbs 18:21. Psalm 101:7.

He then revealed what you should not do if you want to have a future in this world. He said, “Don’t tell lies if you want to have a future in this world and you want to have a destiny, avoid lying. Don’t speak to the point of trying to create an impression, just give expression, don’t create impression. Don’t stretch a story to make it more exciting just because you want people to be excited and then you say things that are not true.”

Finally, he said, “The seed of lie may produce the harvest of death. There are so many people working with certificates that are not their own and doing all manner of things, it’s a strategy for the amputation of destiny and decapitation of life itself. That was how this young man died because he wanted to create a false impression.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 27 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)