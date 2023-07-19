What You Should Do Whenever You Hear Or Receive A Bad Health Report – Kenneth Copeland

Kenneth Max Copeland is an American televangelist associated with the charismatic movement.He is the founder of Eagle Mountain International Church Inc., is based in Tarrant County, Texas. In a recent post on his official Twitter page, he sends an important message to believers on what they should do whenever they hear or receive a bad Health report.

He said, “When you hear or receive a bad Health report, it is easy to come into agreement with it and the fear that comes along with it. But as Believers, you must walk by Faith and not sight. Cambat any situation that doesn’t agree with the will of God by speaking His word in faith.” It is obvious that that situation does not agree with the will of God for your life, so with faith you have to fight against it. Don’t allow such reports to weigh you down because God has a greater plan for you.

