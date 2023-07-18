NEWS

What You Should Do To See Things Turn Around In Your Life – Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is a Nigerian clergyman, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he revealed what you should do to see things turn around in your life.

He said, You need to be hungry for the Word, the blessing, and the grace of God, to see things turn around in your life. So, to experience a transformative shift in life, an insatiable hunger for the Word, the blessing, and the grace of God is essential.

Furthermore, this hunger fuels our spiritual journey, enabling us to perceive the world through a different lens. It ignites a desire to seek divine wisdom, uncover hidden blessings, and embrace the grace that can reshape our circumstances. By nurturing this hunger within us, we open doors to new possibilities, allowing God’s power to manifest and turn our lives around. Embrace the hunger, and watch as miracles unfold before your eyes.

Salen_Kennie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Changes in the body that could indicate labour is approaching in pregnant women

7 mins ago

Warning Signs of Infertility in Women that Should Not Be Taken for Granted

18 mins ago

Fruits You Should Consume On A Regular Basis To Improve Your Health

26 mins ago

What a woman should do when preparing herself for pregnancy

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button