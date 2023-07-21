NEWS

What You Should Do To See A Miraculous Turnaround In Situations You Are Going Through -Ashimolowo

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is a Nigerian clergyman, the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he drops a new prophetic declaration.

He said, “Enthrone God’s word in your life if you want to see a miraculous turnaround in situations you are going through.” So, In times of adversity and challenges, seeking a miraculous turnaround can feel overwhelming. However, a powerful solution lies within the pages of sacred texts – enthrone God’s Word in your life. Embracing the teachings and wisdom found in spiritual scriptures can pave the way for transformative outcomes.

However, When we internalize and live by God’s Word, we invite divine guidance and strength to navigate through the toughest situations. Belief in a higher power, coupled with the application of divine principles, can instill hope, resilience, and clarity in our hearts. By immersing ourselves in prayer, meditation, and reflection on the Scriptures, we cultivate a deeper connection with our spirituality. In doing so, we open the door to miracles, witnessing profound changes that may have seemed impossible.

So, if you seek a miraculous turnaround in the circumstances you face, consider enthralling God’s Word in your life – it might just be the transformative key you’ve been searching for.

