As an adult, you may likely be among the few people that snore occasionally during sleep or you know someone who does. If you’re someone who snores, then you should probably Know that you’re often stopping the person sleeping next to you from enjoying a good night’s sleep, which can be very stressful for that person.

While this condition can be extremely annoying for some people, it is also very serious if you’re among the 75% of people who snore that have a physical condition known as obstructive sleep apnea (this occurs when breathing is disrupted during sleep for a while), which could very well lead to the person developing heart disease.

So to inortod this risk and to stop causing discomfort to your roommate or significant other, here are a few ways to stop yourself from snoring regularly, according to WebMD:

1. Change your sleeping posture.

Lying on your back makes the bottom of your tongue and soft palate push back to the wall of your throat, causing a very loud vibrating sound when you’re asleep. However, sleeping on your side or inclining your pillow so that you’re not lying flat may help prevent this.

If snoring continues regardless of the change in sleep position, then it’s advised should see it because it could be obstructive sleep apnea.

2. Lose Weight

Although snoring is not limited to people who are fat help If you’ve only started snoring after you gained weight. If you gain weight especially, around your neck, it squeezes the internal diameter of the throat, making it more likely to collapse during sleep, triggering the effect of snoring.

3. Avoid Alcohol Before Bedtime.

Alcohol can reduce the resting tone of the muscles in the back of your throat, increasing the possibility that you’ll snore. Drinking alcohol four to five hours before sleeping makes you snore, especially if you aren’t taking alcohol.

4. Practice Good Sleep Hygiene.

Just like the effect of drinking alcohol, bad sleeping habits can also induce snoring. For example, working long hours without enough sleep means that when you finally get to bed, you’re overtired. This causes you to sleep hard and deep, and the muscles become floppier, which creates snoring.

5. Drink a lot of water.

Stay well hydrated, because secretions in your nose and soft palate become stickier when you’re lacking water and this can create more snoring. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day can help to curb this effect and stop you from snoring.

These simple practices can make a huge difference in reducing snoring if you strictly follow them.

Kululu (

)