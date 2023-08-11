What you should do regularly to promote healthy eyes as you age

To maintain healthy eyes as you age, it’s important to follow regular eye care practices. According to Healthline, here are some key steps.

Comprehensive Eye Exams: Schedule regular eye exams to detect and address any potential issues early on.

Protect from UV Rays: Wear sunglasses that block harmful UV rays to prevent cataracts and other eye problems.

Balanced Diet: Consume a diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins C and E to support eye health.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water helps maintain moisture in your eyes.

Manage Chronic Conditions: Control conditions like diabetes and hypertension, as they can impact eye health.

Quit Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases.

Stay Active: Regular physical activity promotes blood circulation and can contribute to healthy eyes.

Adequate Sleep: Prioritize quality sleep to allow your eyes to rest and rejuvenate.

Proper Hygiene: Wash your hands before touching your eyes to prevent infections.

By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can help promote and maintain healthy eyes as you age. Remember, consistent care is key to preserving your vision.

