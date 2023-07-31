What You Should Do In The Morning If You Are Not Fasting – Pastor Adeboye Reveals.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking on a Online Sunday Service Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “What’s the next thing you do in the morning after prayers? You take your bath. I smiled because I hope that is true in every home because I happen to know some places in the world under the pretense that the weather is cold, who don’t take their bath every day. I smiled because I remembered years ago when a friend of mine was getting married and there was a misunderstanding between some of his relatives who came from home. There was a complain – one complained that the other one will not allow him to share his towel. The man said, “I don’t know what’s wrong with him. Does he think I’m dirty? After all I take my bath every Sunday.”

Speaking further Adeboye said “The Next thing you should do every morning is to Take your bath. How do you take your bath? By paying attention to the Word of God. After you’ve praised him, worship him early in the morning, study the Bible. That’s how you keep yourself clean. Of course the next thing you do is to dress up. Every morning when you wake up, remind yourself, “I must remain humble.” Whatever situation may occur today, I must remain humble. That’s how you dress yourself.

Speaking lastly he said “If you are not fasting the next thing you do is, you eat. This is because Early in the morning you must eat the Word of God. So you see that your morning is loaded with the Word. It is the Word that will cleanse you, remind you that you are to be clothed with humility, be your early morning food. Then of course, you go to work. He who will not work should not eat. “What if I have no job?” Create one.

