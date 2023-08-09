NEWS

What You Should Do If You Want God To Answer Your Prayers – Pastor Kumuyi Reveals

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the leader of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, addressed his congregation during their Monday Bible Study, focusing on the theme “Fresh Focus on the Divine Plan.”

Within his discourse, Pastor Kumuyi delved into the concept of “The Practical, Perfect Faith That Overcame the Warriors.” He emphasized the collective responsibility to respond to the gifts bestowed by the Lord. Drawing parallels from the history of the children of Israel, he highlighted their practical faith as the catalyst for their conquests, leading to the fleeing of their enemies. Joshua’s unwavering boldness served as an example, inspiring the call for all to nurture faith, courage, and determination akin to Joshua’s.

In a pivotal segment, Pastor Kumuyi unveiled a key principle for effective prayer. He stressed the significance of consecration and dedication to God’s work as prerequisites for receiving divine answers, likening this principle to Joshua’s commitment. He questioned the purpose of seeking divine intervention without actively engaging in the great commission. The message resounded that answers to prayer are intertwined with a devoted commitment to God’s mission.

Pastor Kumuyi underscored Joshua’s dedication to the Lord’s work, illustrating how Joshua’s fervent prayer for the sun to stand still was answered by God. He reiterated that genuine answers to prayers stem from a genuine commitment to God’s mission. By recounting the exceptional miracles experienced by the children of Israel due to their unwavering devotion to their divine calling, Pastor Kumuyi concluded with the message that God’s intervention is most profound when one is devoted to their designated purpose.

