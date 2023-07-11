What You Need to Know About Difference Between HIV-1 & HIV-2

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), although often referred to as a single entity, is made up of two subtypes, namely HIV-1 and HIV-2. In line with a publication by MedicalToday, here are some of the key differences between the two sub-types of HIV.

1. Based on its origin and prevalence, HIV-1 is believed to have originated from a virus found in chimpanzees in Central Africa. On the other hand, HIV-2, a less popular type, was discovered to have originated from a virus in sooty mangabey monkeys found in West Africa.

2. HIV-1 is more easily transmitted than HIV-2, especially when the viral load is high in bodily fluids such as blood, sexual fluids, and breast milk.

3. HIV-1 infection is more pathogenic and tends to degenerate into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) more rapidly than HIV-2 infection, which is less pathogenic.

4. Owing to their differing genetic material, HIV-2 was found to be resistant to enfuvirtide and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, which are potent drugs used in managing HIV-1.

5. Owing to the lower pathogenicity of HIV-2, patients diagnosed with this viral subtype often have a lower viral load than those infected with HIV-1.

Thanks for reading through.

Extraordinaire432 (

)