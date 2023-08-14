The American international clergyman, lay preacher, televangelist, scripture teacher, moral counselor and Senior Pastor of Lakewood Church, United States of America, Pastor Joel Osteen has said that what you need is in you, but you have to stir it up.

Pastor Joel Osteen made this known his official Twitter handle.

“What you need is in you, but you have to stir it up.” Said, Pastor Osteen.

The clergman said further that, as long as you think you’re at a disadvantage, you got shortchanged, and that will eventually keep you from rising up.

“As long as you think you’re at a disadvantage, you got shortchanged, it will keep you from rising higher.” Said, Pastor Joel Osteen.

Indeed, the servant of God has said it all, you don’t need to underrate yourself because you’re what you think you’re.

