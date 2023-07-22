What You Must Do For God To Act On Certain Dry Situations In Your Life – Joshua Iginla Reveals

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly sends an important message to believers In a recent post on Facebook.

According to him, “Through prophetic responses, God creates possibilities out of impossibilities. Although the dried bones in the valley were a tremendous impossibility, they came to life as a result of a prophetic response to God’s instruction.”

He then revealed what you must do for God to act on certain dry situations in your life that act as impossibilities. He said, “Certain dry situations still remain in your life as impossibilities because you have not reacted prophetically. For God to act, you must prophetically react. Ezekiel had to prophetically react by speaking to the dry bones before God acted by giving life to the dry bones (Ezekiel 37:1-14).

However, in life, some seemingly insurmountable challenges persist because we fail to respond with prophetic wisdom. To witness divine intervention, we must initiate proactive, inspired actions. Trusting our instincts and seeking divine guidance can transform the impossible into the achievable, unlocking the power of God’s intervention in our lives.

Finally, he prayed, “By intense propetic reaction, I command every dry situation troubling your life to end right now. In Jesus mighty name.”

