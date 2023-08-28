What You Can Do If Your Child Always Urinates On Bed While Sleeping

Bedwetting, or nocturnal enuresis, is the accidental or involuntary release of pee while sleeping. Bedwetting is common among children, even after toilet training.

Most children gradually stop wetting the bed on their own as they grow older. This usually happens between 4 and 6 years of age. A healthcare provider will see bedwetting as an issue if your child is over age 12 and continues to wet the bed two or more times a week for at least three months in a row.

Although bedwetting isn’t a serious condition, it can cause stress for your child and family. Children who wet the bed may feel ashamed or embarrassed. They might avoid taking part in activities, such as sleepovers, because they’re worried that they might wet the bed while they’re away from home.

However, there are strategies you can use to help your child. This article explores what you can do if your child always urinates on the bed while sleeping.

First and foremost, it is important to mention that many parents think that bedwetting is a behavior issue and something that can be “cured” by punishment. However, bedwetting is a medical condition, and punishment will only make your child feel embarrassed and ashamed. If you’re frustrated by your child’s bedwetting, try to remind yourself that it isn’t your child’s fault.

1. Establish a Bedtime Routine

According to webmd, establishing a regular and consistent bedtime routine is an essential part of managing bedwetting. Having a consistent bedtime routine helps to keep your child’s body clock on track, and ensures that bedwetting is less likely to occur. Ensure that your child goes to the bathroom before going to bed and set a regular time for them to go to bed every night. Consider also giving your child a full bladder before bedtime, as this can reduce the chances of them wetting the bed.

2. Try Using Protective Measures

If your child is struggling with frequent bedwetting episodes, it might be helpful to try using some protective measures. There are a number of different products available, such as special diapers designed for bedwetting, mattress covers and absorbent pads. These products can help to minimize the mess and damage associated with bedwetting.

3. Limit Fluid Intake

If you are looking for ways to allete your child’s bedwetting, consider limiting the amount of fluid intake before bedtime. If your child is drinking a lot of fluids during the day, this can lead to a full bladder at night which increases the chances of them wetting the bed. You should also make sure to limit caffeinated drinks, which can cause your child’s bladder to become over-active.

4. Offer Reinforcement

Sometimes, it can be helpful to offer your child some kind of reward when they stay dry at night. This can be in the form of verbal encouragement, a reward chart system, or even tangible rewards. Positive reinforcement can be a great way to encourage your child to stay dry and can have an overall positive effect on their attitude towards bedwetting.

5. Seek Medical Attention

Most children outgrow bed-wetting on their own according to Mayoclinic. If treatment is needed, talk about options with your child’s health care professional. Together you can decide what will work best for your child.

If your child is not especially bothered or embarrassed by an occasional wet night, lifestyle changes may work well. These include not having caffeine, limiting liquids in the evening and passing urine right before bed.

If lifestyle changes are not successful or if your child is upset or worried about wetting the bed, other treatments may be helpful.

If found, underlying causes of bed-wetting, such as constipation or sleep apnea, should be looked into by a health care professional.

Options for treating bed-wetting may include moisture alarms and medicine.

