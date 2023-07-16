What Would Happen To Nigeria If The Courts Fail To Deliver True Judgment -Prof Obi Nwakanma

It is no longer news that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election is being contested at the Presidential election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president on February 25 is being challenged by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission announced Asiwaju as the winner after polling over 8 million votes to defeat his opponents.

As Nigerians continue to wait for the courts to deliver their judgment on the election, Professor of English at the University of Central Florida in his recent article published on Vanguard paper speaks on the repercussions of delivery wrong Judgement.

According to Prof Nwakanma, the judiciary is capable of placing the curse of Sisyphus on Nigeria.

He said if the court fail to deliver true judgment on the election, Nigerians will no longer hear confidence on them.

Hear him “If the courts fail to deliver true judgment, as many skeptical Nigerians already think they would, they would have placed the curse of Sisyphus on Nigeria. Nigeria would roll the rock of its state up, and it will roll back down because it has no anchor.” Prof Nwakanma stated on Vanguard paper.

