“What would happen if the court were to call for a rerun of the election today?” –Chief Edet Nkupbre

A recent report from the Punch online newspaper highlighted Chief Edet Nkupbre’s thoughts on a significant political question. In an interview with a Punch correspondent, Chief Edet Nkupbre, who previously served as the national chairman of the PDP for the south-south region, pondered a scenario: What if the court were to order a rerun election today? Who would assume control of the government in such a situation?

During the interview, the correspondent asked Chief Edet for his perspective on a related matter. Specifically, whether it’s appropriate for the President and governors-elect to be sworn into office before all legal disputes surrounding their elections are resolved in court. In response, Chief Edet expressed his viewpoint.

He explained that when an election has been conducted and a winner has been declared, any legal challenges against that election are an integral part of the overall electoral process. Therefore, he questioned why those in power don’t wait until these legal matters are fully addressed before proceeding with their inauguration.

Chief Edet further shared that he has consistently advocated for an amendment to the Constitution to address this crucial concern. He highlighted a hypothetical scenario where, based on the actions of President Tinubu and the support he provided to Godswill Akpabio’s ascent to Senate President, intricate matters would arise if another individual were to take office.

Chief Edet raised a thought-provoking question, “If the court were to call for a rerun today, who should assume leadership?” He pointed out that according to his perspective, it wouldn’t be equitable for the Senate President to automatically assume control, as it would unfairly favour one political party over others.

What’s your take on this?

Chibabyval (

)