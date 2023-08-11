Infertility affects about 6% of married women who are of childbearing age, according to a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While couples can’t control all the causes of infertility, they can control their eating habits. And, nutrition and a healthy body weight for both partners can have a vital impact on the ability to conceive.

According to Healthline”, To prepare for pregnancy and enhance fertility, maintain a healthy weight and choose foods that will create a safe and supportive home for your baby’s nine-month stay. This should comprise sources of folic acid, iron, and other significant nutrients. Below is what women should stop consuming in excess to avoid infertility.

Less trans fat and more monounsaturated fat from foods such as avocados and olive oil

Less animal protein and more vegetable protein.

More high-fiber, low-glycemic carbohydrate-rich foods comprising whole grains

More vegetarian sources of iron and fewer meat sources.

Increase your chance of getting pregnant by achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Weight extremes can alter hormone levels and throw ovulation off schedule.

