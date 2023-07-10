What women should do to reduce pain during their monthly flow

There are several measures women can take to reduce pain during their menstrual cycle according to Cleveland clinic.

Heat therapy: Applying a heating pad or taking a warm bath can help relax the pelvic muscles and provide comfort during menstruation. Heat increases blood flow to the area, which can help allete pain.

Exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity, even gentle exercise like walking or stretching, can help relieve menstrual pain. Exercise releases endorphins, which act as natural pain relievers and mood boosters.

Dietary modifications: Consuming a balanced diet with an emphasis on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins may help reduce inflammation and ease menstrual pain. Avoiding excessive caffeine, alcohol, and salty foods can also be beneficial.

Stress management: Stress can exacerbate menstrual pain. Engaging in stress-reducing activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can help manage pain and improve overall well-being.

Herbal remedies: Some herbal supplements may help allete menstrual pain. However, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any herbal remedies, as they may interact with other medications or have contraindications.

