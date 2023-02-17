‘What Will The APC And The President Benefit From Not Supporting Bola Tinubu?’ – Lai Mohammed Asks

The Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the skepticism over the involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari in Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential campaign. The Minister raised a rhetorical question of what would be the gain of the President by not supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? He alleged that the media out of mischievousness have made it looks as though the President and the candidate are not on the same page.

He stated that the President saying repeatedly that Nigerians should vote for the candidate of their choice is because he’s not just a President of the APC. He identified that the there is no cabal in the Aso Rock as it’s being rumoured. According to him, they have all attended Asiwaju’s rallies across the country.

He said, ”If you have being following this conversation, you will discover that there are so many questions to be raised. Firstly, what will the President benefit from not supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? What will the party benefit from not supporting Asiwaju? What will I benefit from not supporting him?

You see, the President wears two caps. The first cap is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The second cap is the leader of the APC. When the President is addressing Nigerians, he has no choice but to say vote for the candidate of your choice. The President cannot say you must vote for APC, if he does that it means he’s only President of APC.”

