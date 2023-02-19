What Will President Buhari And I Benefit From Supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? —Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed, responded to speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari would not support Bola Asiwaju’s presidential ambitions.

The information minister argued that it was in Buhari’s interest not to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lai Mohammed, who has appeared on TVC , added that Muhammadu Buhari holds two posts: president of Nigeria and national leader of the All Progressives Congress. So he has to tell Nigerians to vote according to their choices. He cannot force them to vote for his party.

In his words, “If you have been following this conversation, you will discover that there are so many questions to be raised.” Firstly, what will President Buhari benefit from supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu? What will the party (APC) benefit from supporting Asiwaju? “What will I gain from supporting him?”

He continued:

“You see, the president wears two hats. The first hat is that of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The second hat is the leader of the APC. When the President addresses the people of Nigeria, he has no choice. There is no choice but to vote for the candidate of your choice. The president cannot say that you have to vote for the APC; if he (President Buhari) does so, it means he’s just the president of the APC.

Meanwhile, the presidential palace also released a statement rebutting claims that President Muhammadu Buhari does not support Bola Tinubu because he wants an interim government to be formed. The statement, signed by Garba Shehu, said that President Buhari strongly supported the presidency of Bola Asiwaju Tinubu.

Watch Video Here

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)