What Will Happen If Obaseki Loses Tactics In The Forthcoming Election In Edo State-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “With the look of things, Obaseki will cause PDP failure in various ways regarding the forthcoming gubernatorial election. On this note, if he doesn’t change his steps and tactics, he will use his hand to cause problems for himself. And of course, This kind of problem if not dealt with, will make PDP irrelevant in Edo State.

Speaking further he said “If Obaseki Eventually loses tactics in the forthcoming election, I don’t see PDP getting the opportunity again. They will go into oblivion. On this note, this is the right time for Obaseki to strategize and put his arsenals together so that the party can move forward.

