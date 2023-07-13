What will happen if Court sacks Tinubu as President – Shehu Sani predicts

An influential socio- political activist, Shehu Sani, has said regardless of the final verdict of the presidential election petition court, the opposition will ” move on” .

Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, suggests that President Bola Tinubu’ s future rests not just in the hands of the courts, but with divine intervention.

According to Daily Post, writing on his verified Twitter handle, Sani said in the event President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court, a certain prominent Kaduna state indigene will severely criticise the former Lagos state governor.

Sani wrote: ” If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.

” If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex Kaduna emperor and his next Book ” How we made him and he betrayed us” .

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

Earlier, the national leader of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, revealed that there is a high chance the presidential tribunal might rule in favour of a rerun election.

The Labour Party National chairman said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are already making preparations for an imminent rerun election.

Abure said: ” Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for a rerun, and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.

” We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we too should not be taken unawares. “

Abure, therefore, charged members of the Labour Party to be on high alert and commence mobilisation of electorates and engagement of relevant stakeholders.

