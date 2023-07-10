What Will Happen If A Marriage Is Built On The Foundations Of Lies And Deciets, Mike Bamiloye Speaks

When a couple has refused to open up to each other, and each of them has strong secrets they are concealing from each other, and there are no-go areas of their lives inaccessible to each other; and the wife can not freely look into the text messages or email box or pick the phone of husband and the wife hides her phone from husband.

When a marriage is built on the foundations of lies and deceits, then, the door of the marriage is opened to various demonic attacks and spiritual oppositions.

When an engaged christian couple has decided to go into sexual immorality ahead of their solemnization and Holy Matrimony, it becomes an open invitation to some marital crisis and inexplicable problems later. Therefore, a lot of afflictions in the household of the Lord end up not being “Afflictions of the Righteous”, but ” Rewards of the Wicked”.

Therefore, it becomes a point of concern and serious burden when I think of multitudes of Believer’s and people who spend hours raining curses and fire and brimstones on their perceived enemies hindering their progress; I always wonder, if they have tried first to check themselves and look inward.

I wonder if the enemies they are cursing with fire and brimstones are located within their heart and inside their life. Probably, therefore, there is need for self-check from time to time, to know where sources of opposition and hinderances, before concluding they had come from enemies next door.

And probably, that is the reason why, the more some people fast and pray against their enemies, their situations grow from bad to worse, because they have actually been praying against themselves and decreeing against their own life.

However, there is Good in the stories of the Israel. Whenever they realize their mistake, they cry unto the Lord God of Mercy. And He was always responding to them.

I believe today, that even if Anointed and Empowered enemies have been raised up against anyone, if they would cry unto the Lord for Mercy with repentant heart, the Lord God Himself, would raise a deliverer and rescuer to bring the persons out of the devil’s dungeon. There shall be joy with you.

Presido11 (

)