What Wike Told Me He Would Do When He Becomes Minister – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has provided insights into the purpose behind the visit of former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to his residence. It’s noteworthy that Wike paid a visit to Ganduje at his home in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, on Tuesday. Addressing the motive behind Wike’s visit, Ganduje clarified that it wasn’t related to the rumored speculation about Wike joining the ruling party. Instead, he stated that the former governor came to offer his congratulations.

According to daily trust news, Ganduje revealed that during their meeting, Wike expressed his commitment to putting in diligent efforts once he assumes the role of a minister. This disclosure was made by the APC leader on Wednesday, following a private discussion with former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong. Ganduje did acknowledge, however, that the defection of a prominent figure like Wike to the APC would bolster the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections.

In his words, “Such a move would certainly enhance our party’s prospects, particularly in the year 2027.” Ganduje elaborated, saying, “Wike is an honorable minister-designate, and thus he paid a visit. We engaged in discussions, where I congratulated him on his new role. Additionally, he conveyed his commitment to work diligently upon assuming the ministerial position, with a focus on advancing the ministry he has been assigned.”

He further added, “However, our discussions did not delve into whether Wike would be joining the APC or not. This topic may come up at a later time.” Furthermore, he revealed that the party is in the process of formulating a new strategy to broaden its base, encompassing officials from various backgrounds, including those from other political parties. “I can assure you that in the near future, some political parties may even choose to merge with the APC. We are pursuing this objective behind the scenes,” Ganduje emphasized.

