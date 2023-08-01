NEWS

What We’ve Now Is A Govt That Is Not Prepared- Tanko

The Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Yinusa Tanko, has noted that what we have presently in the country is a government that is not prepared to be in charge, noting that within a short period of time, the Bola Tinubu’s led government has doubled the sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking further, Mr Tanko made it known that this present administration knows fully well what Nigerians went through during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, yet it came into power without being prepared.

The Labour Party’s Chieftain made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as he was reacting to the nationwide broadcast that was made by President Bola Tinubu yesterday.

He said: What we have now is a government that is not prepared, knowing fully well the challenges the former government has Nigeria into. He now doubled the pain within a short period of time.”

Furthermore, Mr Tanko noted that after increasing the sufferings of Nigerians, the same government is now appealing to Nigerians in a sentimental way, trying to get their mind.

It should be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday addressed Nigerians. During the Presidential address, he touched some key issues, such as economy, security and some other things his government will do so as to reduce the effect of the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Channels Television.

Start Watching From: 5:04

Ebukajp150 (
)

