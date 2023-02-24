This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former ation minister, has revealed what awaits PDP presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and his running partner, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, if Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, triumphs on Saturday.

Atiku, Datti, and Obi, according to Fani-Kayode, would be sent back to Dubai, Mauritania, and the toilet, respectively.

Fani-Kayode predicted that Tinubu would be named the next president in a string of tweets.

After Asiwaju triumphs, Fani-Kayode promised to return Dati the Daft to Mauritania, send Ibn Dubai back to Abu Dhabi, and flush Peter the Pooh down the toilet.

“The heavens will rejoice when the Asiwaju of the world is named President-elect next week! Praise be to God.

“It is undesirable, unequal, unjust, and dangerous that Atiku, a fellow Fulani, should succeed Buhari, a fellow Fulani, because it validates the mistaken, false, and demeaning idea that Nigeria has a master race that is born to govern.”

CeatyWrites (

)