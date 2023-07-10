What we take as normal in Nigeria can cause riot in good countries – Samuel Okutepa

In a recent tweet, Samuel Okutepa San, a prominent Nigerian figure, highlighted the challenges that Nigeria faces in achieving true nationhood. He expressed his concern over the prevailing status quo, explaining that many Nigerians who are aware of the country’s issues continue to support it out of despair. San further emphasized that what is considered normal in Nigeria would incite riots in more developed nations.

San pointed out that primordial partisan, selfish, and tribal sentiments have hindered progress, effectively imprisoning the nation. He stressed that suffering in Nigeria knows no ethnic boundaries, yet the country remains deeply divided along ethnic lines, unable to recognize a collective path forward. Even within the realm of religion, San lamented the challenges faced, noting that those who are distant from God often use religion as a tool for personal gain.

Highlighting the prevalent impunity, San expressed his alarm at the alarming level of lawlessness within Nigeria. He concluded by appealing to divine intervention, recognizing the need for Nigerians to make the right choices in order to reap the benefits of effective leadership.

Overall, Samuel Okutepa San’s statement reflects the deep-seated issues plaguing Nigeria, including tribal divisions, religious exploitation, and a pervasive sense of despair. Achieving true nationhood requires transcending these barriers and fostering unity for the betterment of all Nigerians.

Diamondhead (

)