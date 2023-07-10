NEWS

What We Take As Normal In Nigeria Can Cause Riot In Good Countries – Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say what people take as normal in Nigeria can cause riots in good countries. 

.Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter, to reveal the reason why Nigeria has a long way to attain nationhood. He explained that many who knew all was not okay with the country supported the status of quo out of despondency. 

Okutepa revealed that what people take as normal in the country can result in riots in good countries. He emphasized that Nigerians are too ethically inclined. He said they support those who kill them. 

Okutepa advised people to do what is right to harvest the fruit of those who lead them well because the level of impunity in the country is alarming.

According to the statement made by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “Nigeria has a long way to attain nationhood. Many Nigerians who know all is not well with us support the status quo out of despondent. I met a learned friend who is supporting the status quo out of despondent. What we take as normal in Nigeria can cause riot in good countries.”

On that note, Okutepa added that: “While all of us know that all is not well, primordial partisan selfish tribal sentiments have caged us. Suffering in our country is not an exclusive preserve of any ethic nationality. But we are too ethically inclined that we don’t see our ways clear. We support those who kill us.”

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “Even in ecclesiastical cycle we are not faring well. Those who are far from God fight the battle of God for personal selfish interest. We need to do what is right to harvest the fruit of those who lead us well. The level of impunity in Nigeria is alarming. God help up.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below. 

