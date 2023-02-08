What we saw in Kaduna, was completely what our opponents never thought would happen- Baba-Ahmed

In an interview on Channels Television yesterday night with the Vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, he has made it known that some of their political rivals, were surprised over what happened in Kaduna State during one of their campaign rallies.

During the interview, Datti was told that some political elements in the country, have been mocking the low turnout of supporters of the Labour Party and while Datti was responding to this, he said their venues have always been filled with their supporters, contrary to claims that their campaign venues were always looking scanty.

Datti said, “Especially when we came into the North. What we saw in kaduna, was completely what our opponents never thought would happen. The turnout was huge, the quality of turnout was impressive. The conduct of the rallies. The aftermath of the rallies, the continued ripples of the rallies. The information we gave to Nigerians and how they believed us.”

Further talking, Datti claimed that the venue for the Kaduna rally was totally filled with their supporters, and they were overwhelmed with what they saw.

