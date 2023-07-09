What type of party do we have in the PDP?-Senator fumes over manner Senate minority leader emerged

A Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki has expressed displeasure over the manner the minority leader of the Senate emerged. Recall that few days ago, Senator Simon Mwadkwon from Plateau State was announced as the Senate minority leader. But speaking in a video shared by Viable TV, the Kebbi Senator said,

“I cannot imagine I am a Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria on a minority party and a minority leader has emerged without even sending me a text message that I’m seeking for your vote or your support. What type of party are we having in PDP?

We have 36 out of the 50 Senators that are in the minority caucus and then we cannot even come together and agree who should lead us. I have nothing against those who emerged and if 36 Senators out 50 have signed as it is said, and I believe they did, I just believe that from an outsider not from a politician, this is not a system that must be encouraged because if we must build this country, we must be transparent to each other. I might not vote for you but I should be able to have a knowledge that you are vying for something and you should be able to know that even if I oppose you, you win. But to come to the Senate and just hear that some people have sat down and they have agreed and 36 Senators have nominated the minority leadership, I think it’s sad.”



