What Type Of Party Are We Having In PDP? We Can’t Come Together & Agree On Who Leads Us- Sen Maidoki

A PDP Senator, Senator Garba Maidoki, has expressed his anger over the appointment of the senate minority leader, demanding to know the type of Political Party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is. Senator Maidoki went further and noted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has a total of 36 Senators out of the 50 Senators in the minority caucus, yet the PDP senators can’t come together and decide who leads them.

Speaking further, Senator Maidoki made it known that he can’t believe that he is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a member of the minority party and the minority leader emerged, without the Minority Leader sending ordinary text message to him or informing him that he is seeking for his support to be the Minority Leader.

The PDP Senator made this disclosure when he was interviewed by some journalists, shortly after plenary.

He said: “What type of party are we having in PDP? We have 36 out of the 50 Senators in the minority caucus, but we cannot come together and agree on who should lead is.”

On the same hand, another PDP Senator, Senator Ahmed Aliyu, countered the emergence of Senator Hanga, noting that the position that went to Senator Hanga should have gone to somebody from another state so as to balance things up, on the basis that the deputy senate president is from Kano State already.

So many PDP members have been kicking against the emergence of the Minority Leader, on the basis that he is close to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

You can watch the video through this link below. Start Watching From: 8:25

